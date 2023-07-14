 
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne has opened up about his struggle with mental challenges, revealing that he’s been diagnosed with ‘a couple of conditions’ after he hit ‘rock bottom’ last year.

The popstar took to Instagram to share his struggle with his fans and posted a series of very candid stories where he admitted that he was having a bad day and his close friends and family could see it.

The 29-year-old also confessed that he’d filmed the candid video many times but couldn't find the courage to share it with fans.

Saying: “So I mean I filmed a bunch for theses over time and deleted them but I don't know whether this is the right time”

“I know in my last video I mentioned I'd been diagnosed with a couple of conditions and not to go into too much detail but one of them I have is, there's a lot of manic things in my life which you guys saw,”

He continued: “But the other side of it is and that kind of feels like when when I would lose my sobriety in these moments that were super low and I felt like that today,”

“And it's isolating the two things and seeing them separately and like I know what they are now.”

“Luckily I have some amazing people around me that kind of look after me but I am sure they can see it in me too that I'm 'not really here,'" the For You singer concluded. 

