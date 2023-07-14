Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety

Jungkook made his highly anticipated solo debut with the song 'Seven' on July 14

K-pop group BTS’ fans are angry after an interview from Variety with Jungkook where they claimed they asked him inappropriate questions. The group member made his highly anticipated solo debut with the song Seven on July 14.





From the beginning, many fans were unhappy with the article since the publication explained that they had to use a translator, seemingly emphasizing the group’s “language issues” due to Korean being their mother tongue.

Several of their questions were criticized by fans as they implied that fans tend to focus on certain people in BTS and that his solo debut was set to be successful due to the other members already “testing the waters” with their solos. He was also asked about the “sexual” lyrics by Latto in his song Seven.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their anger at the questions, with one fan writing: “so the variety interviewer that interviewed jungkook tried to imply that jimin and jungkook aren’t friends, ask a question with racist undertones about latto and disrespect jungkook because of the language barrier?”

While another claimed: “this whole interview with variety is basically them trying to gaslight jungkook into saying that armys are streaming bots and seven’s success will be inorganic bc of a “strategy” — just accept bts release good music and move on?? shocked but not surprised.”