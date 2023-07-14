 
menu menu menu

Fans of BTS’ Jungkook upset over interview with Variety

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Jungkook made his highly anticipated solo debut with the song Seven on July 14
Jungkook made his highly anticipated solo debut with the song 'Seven' on July 14

K-pop group BTS’ fans are angry after an interview from Variety with Jungkook where they claimed they asked him inappropriate questions. The group member made his highly anticipated solo debut with the song Seven on July 14.


From the beginning, many fans were unhappy with the article since the publication explained that they had to use a translator, seemingly emphasizing the group’s “language issues” due to Korean being their mother tongue.

Several of their questions were criticized by fans as they implied that fans tend to focus on certain people in BTS and that his solo debut was set to be successful due to the other members already “testing the waters” with their solos. He was also asked about the “sexual” lyrics by Latto in his song Seven.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their anger at the questions, with one fan writing: “so the variety interviewer that interviewed jungkook tried to imply that jimin and jungkook aren’t friends, ask a question with racist undertones about latto and disrespect jungkook because of the language barrier?”

While another claimed: “this whole interview with variety is basically them trying to gaslight jungkook into saying that armys are streaming bots and seven’s success will be inorganic bc of a “strategy” — just accept bts release good music and move on?? shocked but not surprised.”

More From Entertainment:

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Amy Price says she died during lung transplant

Amy Price says she died during lung transplant
Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island' video

Paige Thorne reveals shocking reason she didn’t resume paramedic job after 'Love Island'
‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

‘Snow White’: First look as ‘dwarfs’ replaced by ‘magical creatures’

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash

Emily Ratajkowski dons racy dress at Hamptons bash
Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?

Prince Harry’s divorce from Meghan Markle ‘inevitable’?
Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan dishes on Robert Downey Jr. casting in Oppenheimer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal