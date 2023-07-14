 
Police rush to aid 'screaming woman' only to find out it was a parrot

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

A parrot is seen during a hot summer day in a zoo in Spata near Athens, Greece July 16, 2015. — Reuters
In a rather funny incident, a resident in the United Kingdom rushed to make a call to the police after hearing a "woman screaming" only for the police to find out that it was a noisy parrot.

According to Hindustan Times, the person had made the call after hearing the screaming from the neighbourhood after which Essex Police dispatched three vehicles to in Canvey Island. 

The noise was coming from Steve Woods' house who kept birds for about 21 years. Currently, he has 22 birds including budgies, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn's macaw, two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, and green-winged macaws.

Speaking to BBC, Woods said that his birds are usually vocal in the mornings and evenings, calling it "jungle time". However, one of the parrots named Freddie had a hormonal outbreak that day.  

"I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?' I opened the door to two laughing police officers, and they said, 'Don't worry mate, I think we've got this one sussed. I said, 'What have I done?', and they said, 'We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house, and we have come to check everything is OK.'" Wood said. 

"Police have done the right thing, and the caller has done the right thing - there is no bad feelings on my part," he added. 

Woods also let the police officers search his house to assure that nothing was wrong. He said that he had no issue with the police or the neighbour who had made the call. 

