 
menu menu menu

FBI finds man with 40 human skulls, spinal cords 'decorated' in his house

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

The picture shows human skeleton and skulls. — Facebook/WilliamBurke
The picture shows human skeleton and skulls. — Facebook/WilliamBurke 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a Kentucky man after finding 40 human skulls and spinal cords "decorating” his home, the Independent reported. 

When the FBI agents visited 39-year-old James Nott's home, they asked if anyone else was with him. 

“Only my dead friends," he replied. 

The authorities linked the case to the Harvard morgue trafficking scheme in which a network of people was allegedly involved in trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School’s morgue.

The agents found about 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones in Nott’s apartment and a Harvard Medical School bag. 

The man has been accused of selling human parts and possession of a firearm illegally. 

The remains were decorated in Nott's apartment with one of them wrapped with a headscarf while another on his bed. 

Nott's Facebook revealed that he was using the name "William Burke" to buy human remains from an online page. He also exchanged messages with Jeremy Pauley from Pennsylvania who was charged in the Harvard morgue case. 

According to HuffPost, initial investigation reveals that body parts found in Nott's home were not from the Harvard morgue. However, he tried selling them to someone who was linked to the case. 

Nott had shared pictures and videos of human remains to Pauley. 

"These will be here soon.. not claimed yet," he said in one of the messages. 

“Yeah some of these prices are fucking garbage out there. I don’t mind paying up a little for shop stock,” Pauley allegedly replied. “Makes things look good. How much total for the couple and the last video you sent plus the spines?”

Last month, six people were charged with trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School.

More From World:

Muslim man wins hearts by deciding not to burn Torah, Bible in Sweden

Muslim man wins hearts by deciding not to burn Torah, Bible in Sweden
Swedish govt permits burning of Torahs, Bibles outside Israeli embassy

Swedish govt permits burning of Torahs, Bibles outside Israeli embassy
Hottest spots: Stay away from these US cities if you get sunburnt easily

Hottest spots: Stay away from these US cities if you get sunburnt easily
One third of Americans under alerts as heatwave likely to intensify

One third of Americans under alerts as heatwave likely to intensify

Heatwave turns Italy into pizza oven; overbaked Italians warned to stay cool

Heatwave turns Italy into pizza oven; overbaked Italians warned to stay cool
Fargo, North Dakota, mass shooting leaves police officer dead; 2 critical

Fargo, North Dakota, mass shooting leaves police officer dead; 2 critical
'Mutual support, not suspicion needed': China's top diplomat urges India

'Mutual support, not suspicion needed': China's top diplomat urges India

Ukraine's counteroffensive faces heavy Russian resistance

Ukraine's counteroffensive faces heavy Russian resistance
Architect of death: Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty to serial killing of several women

Architect of death: Rex Heuermann pleads not guilty to serial killing of several women