UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace reveals resignation plans

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as a lawmaker in the next election.

Wallace, who has been a prominent figure in supporting Ukraine against Russia, revealed his decision in an interview with the Sunday Times published on Saturday.

Wallace, who has served as the UK's Defence Secretary for four years, played a crucial role in leading Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He had been considered a potential successor to Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general, but failed to secure the necessary support from the United States. Consequently, Stoltenberg extended his term as head of the alliance.



In the interview, Wallace said, "I'm not standing next time," confirming his intention not to seek re-election as a Member of Parliament. He further clarified that he would resign as defence secretary before the next cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to take place before September. Wallace also dismissed the possibility of triggering a by-election by quitting prematurely, emphasising his commitment to serving his full term.

Expressing his concerns about potential conflicts, Wallace highlighted the danger of military confrontation with Russia, saying, "If Putin loses in Ukraine, he will be deeply wounded... There is an ability for him, in the next three or four years, to lash out."

Citing concerns over the increasing global instability and the potential for future conflicts, he also expressed apprehension about the global security situation, suggesting that the world would become more unsafe and insecure by the end of the decade, possibly leading to a cold or warm conflict.

Wallace's decision to step down as a lawmaker comes in the context of an upcoming general election in Britain within the next 18 months. The move is not based on the fear of his party losing, but rather due to the impending boundary changes that will eliminate his current parliamentary constituency. Despite being the longest-serving Conservative defence secretary since Winston Churchill, Wallace has never actively pursued the position of party leader.

As the UK faces an uncertain future, the departure of Ben Wallace raises questions about the nation's defence strategy and its ability to navigate global challenges in the coming years. With his strong support among grassroots Conservatives, Wallace's decision will undoubtedly impact the political landscape and government dynamics moving forward.