Nicolas Winding Refn throws weight behind AI amid writers, actors strike

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Nicolas Winding Refn is making a case for AI
Nicolas Winding Refn believed the growing AI should not be tackled but encouraged despite the fact that Hollywood workers are strongly opposing the tech in the industry.

Talking to Indiewire, the director said, “Technology has helped and has expanded and given opportunities. So I look more at AI as a tool. But obviously, if you are using it as a substitute because what you create can be so equally multiplied, then that’s a very dangerous factor.”

“But it also comes back to why are we creating content, and why is this content so easy to duplicate?”

Refn continued, “You know, we have never made more content than ever, I think, in our history of content producing, and I believe most people spend their time on figuring out what not to watch rather than to watch.

So, isn’t maybe that also part of the problem. I think it’s a much more philosophical question that is more complex than just narrowing it down to profits because it all just becomes about money at the moment.”

