Angelina Jolie shows off her stylish airport fashion

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2023

Angelina Jolie showed off her chic sense of style at JFK Airport in New York City as she made a stylish arrival with kids Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, on Friday.

The Maleficent actress, 48, never disappoints fans with her fashion sense as she looked stunning in a black trench coat over white pants.

The Mr and Mrs Smith pulled a grey carry-on suitcase as her kids trailed her through the busy terminal.

Zahara wore black pants with a grey top and grey jacket while Pax chose black pants and a white t-shirt for their trip.

The airport sighting comes days after it was revealed that Jolie had leased 57 Great Jones Street in New York City.

The building was once owned by Andy Warhol and was the last place Jean-Michel Basquiat lived and worked, from 1983 until his death in 1988.


