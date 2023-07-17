Prince Harry calls Prince William 'to think about' serving King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly finding out ways to reconcile with his brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex is looking for ways to get back his finances as regrets his decision of leaving the Royals behind.

"Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family," a source tells Mirror.



Meanwhile, another source tells In Touch: "Harry needs a Plan B," before adding: "William didn't quite know what to say." They noted that King Charles told Harry he would "think about his offer".



This comes as Harry and Meghan Markle lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.