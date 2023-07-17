Heatwave hacks: Having trouble sleeping at night? Do this

A representational image of a woman sleeping. — Unsplash/File

As temperatures are rising to record highs worldwide, people are facing trouble falling asleep at night and are forced to toss and turn in their beds in the absence of air conditioning and amid rolling power blackouts.

According to experts, falling asleep is easy in cooler environments, however, nights are becoming warmer rapidly than days which is preventing people from taking a night's peaceful 0rest.

Research also suggested that warm temperatures could be leading people to lose hours of shut-eye. A recent study indicated that people are losing an average of 44 hours of sleep per year due to this. If not slept properly, the whole day people feel drained.

Mathias Basner, a psychiatry professor in the Division of Sleep and Chronobiology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, said: "We may not feel as restored in the morning as we should."

If you want to have a good night's sleep, here’s what you should do:

Cool bedroom

The body temperature and sleeping process are interconnected. When sleep time nears, the body starts cooling itself.

“Lowering your body's temperature is necessary for your brain to transition to sleep,” Basner said.

"If the bedroom is so hot that there's not a big difference between skin and room temperature, then it gets harder just to dump temperature quickly," he said.

Keep sleeping space cool

You should keep the shades and blinds closed during the day and ensure ventilation as temperatures go down during the night.

Basner said: “If you don't want to or can't open your windows, leave your bedroom door open. That way you profit a little bit from the cooler air in the rest of the house.”

Lighter blanker

You may opt for no blankets during hot nights, experts suggested that your body temperature changes while you're asleep, so a lighter blanket or just a sheet on hot nights.

"Oftentimes when you're lying for a while, you actually then do start to feel cool, so it's good to have something to cover you up with," Basner said.

Avoid cold water shower

If you are taking a shower, make sure the water is not too cold. "You don't want to be uncomfortable. You don't want anything to make your heart race," said Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor and sleep medicine specialist at Stanford University's School of Medicine.

“Leaving your hair and skin damp can help you feel cooler,” he added.

Check sleeping arrangements

Pelayo said: "If you're sharing a bed with someone who is warm or sweats in their sleep, try sleeping apart from them. Consider sleeping on the floor, which is often cooler."

Follow good sleeping habits

According to recommendations from experts, try to practice sleep-inducing activities such as creating a dark and quiet environment, preparing for bed by unplugging from screens and winding down with relaxing activities.

"It certainly can't hurt to weigh the different factors in your favor," Reid said.