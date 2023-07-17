 
Helen George spotted for first time since breaking up with partner

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Helen George appeared to be in a gloomy state as she was spotted for the first time since she broke up with her partner Jack Ashton. The pair originally met on the show Call The Midwife where he played her romantic interest.

According to sources, the former couple had “drifted apart” and had made the decision to go their own ways “some months ago.” After seven years together, they are the proud parents of six-year-old Wren as well as two-year-old Lark.

Helen protected herself from the rain in a dark rain jacket while walking with a cast on her leg. She opted for a pair of red leggings with a matching zip-up top along with white sneakers as she played with her dog.

Discussing the split with The Mirror, Helen explained: “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, a source added: “Helen and Jack's decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved, they have just grown apart as a couple. They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters."

