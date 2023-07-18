WATCH: Tucson power outage hits thousands as storms destroy grid

As acute weather conditions continued to wreak havoc in the cities of the United States, killing multiple people, power outages have also been reported due to storms in the city of Arizona late Monday with the officials busy restoring the electricity.



According to the Tucson Electric Power (TEP) official Jospeh Barrios, "as of 10pm, we have about 11,000 customers still out of service and our crews will work through the night on repairs and restorations."

Local media reported area’s shopping mall and its surrounding residents are out of electricity as well.

Barrios revealed that the "...the damage from tonight’s storms was widespread throughout town. We have more than 13,000 customers out of service at the moment."

The TEP reported that more than 12,000 customers who out of electricity.

"Our crews will work overnight, restoring service and making repairs as quickly as possible." Barrios told KGUN 9, adding that "we’ve restored service to some customers, but new outage reports are still coming in."

More than 10,000 electricity consumers were without power on Tucson's east side and in the Foothills, TEP stated, after a powerful storm struck through Tucson late Monday.

The outages run from Fort Lowell and Swan North past East Skyline Drive in the Foothills, local media reported, saying further that they are concentrated between Kolb and Camino Seco, 22nd to the south, and Speedway to the north on Tucson's east side.

Smaller outages have been reported east of Pantano and south of Golf Links and at Speedway and Craycroft.

Violent winds and powerful storms hit Tucson Monday evening producing hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust.

This is the third latest date in the monsoon season for recording measurable rainfall in the Tucson area, said NWS.