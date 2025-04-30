Family mourns Kashmiri hero who died fighting attacker in IIOJK

A relative offers prayers on the grave of slain Kashmiri horseman Syed Adil Shah, at Hapatnar in Anantnag district on April 29, 2025. — AFP

Slain Kashmiri horseman Syed Adil Shah’s grieving family say they are proud of his "sacrifice" after he wrestled with a gunman as he tried to save tourists in last week´s attack.

Shah, 30, had taken visitors on his pony up to the meadows near Pahalgam in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a lush green meadow nestled beneath snow-capped Himalayan peaks on April 22 when gunmen emerged from the treelines.

Holidaymakers were enjoying the tranquil meadows when at least three gunmen, still at large despite a massive manhunt, raked the crowds with automatic gunfire, killing 26 men including Shah.

"He showed his humanity and that allows us to live on," his inconsolable father Syed Haidar Shah said from their modest home nestled on wooded slopes.

"He sacrificed his own life while trying to save innocent visitors."

Shah, a Muslim, was the only Kashmiri killed in the attack. All but one of the dead were Indians, except one tourist from neighbouring Nepal, and most were Hindus.

It was the worst attack on civilians for a quarter of a century in the region.

Syed Haidar Shah (right) and Naushad Hussain, the father and brother of slain Kashmiri horseman Syed Adil Shah, sit inside their village home at Hapatnar in Anantnag district on April 29, 2025. — AFP

Survivors said the gunmen separated the men, asked several about their religion, and shot them at close range.

"He left home that morning after three days of rain to take tourists around on his pony as usual," Syed Haidar Shah said. "Who knew that this was the last time?"

‘I am proud of my son’

Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam attack and responded to India's punitive diplomatic sanctions — including withdrawing visas and closing the main border — with tit-for-tat restrictions.

Bellicose statements have prompted worries of a spiral into military action, with calls from several nations for restraint.

Shah´s brother, Naushad Hussain, described his horror at hearing reports of the shooting. He set off for the nearest hospital, fearing the worst after Shah did not answer his telephone.

"Many injured and dead people were being brought to Pahalgam hospital, but I was not allowed to go in to look for my brother," Hussain said, speaking in their home village of Hapatnar.

"One Indian tourist, a woman outside the hospital, told me she was saved by a local ponyman when her husband was killed," Hussain said.

"She said the local man was shot while trying to hold the attacker back."

It was only hours later, after following ambulances carrying the dead to the main city of Srinagar, that he discovered that the dead ponyman was his brother Shah.

"There, I saw my brother’s body lying on a stretcher with his shirt torn," Hussain said.

He said he could see "three bullet wounds on his body, one across his neck and two on his upper chest."

Hussain said he also saw marks on his brother´s body.

"I could see bruises on his left arm and wrists, which to me clearly indicated he had fought with the attacker," he said.

His father said his son had a very "sharp sense of right and wrong".

"We are not alone in our grief," Shah senior said. "There are 25 other families, but I am proud of what my son did".