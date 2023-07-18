 
Ariana Grande estranged husband Dalton Gomes already dating other women

July 18, 2023

Dalton Gomez has reportedly been dating other women for months now after allegedly divorcing singer Ariana Grande.

According to TMZ, the real estate broker has been romancing ladies since January, and the Save Your Tears has no issues with it.

The publication claimed that Grande is unfazed with her estranged husband dating other girls, and is okay with him moving on.

An insider spilt to Page Six that Grande and Dalton parted ways after two years of marriage when their relationship took a toll after the singer flew to London to film her upcoming movie Wicked.

“They came to the decision together,” the source told the publication. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

According to People Magazine, the couple was having a difficult time due to long-distance as Dalton could not travel frequently to UK to meet Grande.

“It’s definitely been an issue for them,” the source said. “”Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.

Another report revealed that Dalton flew to London in January to meet his wife as an effort to save their failing marriage but it “didn’t work out.”

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source shared.

