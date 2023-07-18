 
Margalla Hills rape case turned out to be ‘fake, staged in revenge bid’

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|July 18, 2023

Trees cover a street in Islamabad. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic turn of events, the Islamabad police have claimed that the Margalla Hills rape case was a hoax and staged by the accused's colleague in an attempt to take revenge. 

Last week, the job-seeking young girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint in the jungle area at Trail-III, the most popular hiking track of the federal capital at Margalla Hills.

The Kohsar police had registered the first information report (FIR No. 568/23) under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim.

The victim girl lodged a written complaint with the Kohsar police station saying that she hailed from Zafar Park, Muridkay, District Shaikhu¬pura. She came to Islamabad from Sheikhupura seeking a job on the invitation of the accused who was reportedly an accountant with the Education Department, introduced as Nauman.

She had claimed that Nauman contacted her on the phone with some references and offered her a job, saying that some reasonable jobs were available in his department but if she could provide Rs50,000 for the job, adding that he asked her to come personally to Islamabad to participate in the interview and other tests.

In a statement today, the federal capital said accused Nauman had a quarrel with his colleague Anwar who hired a group to take revenge.

Anwar contacted a girl named Saima, a resident of Rawalpindi, to falsely accuse Noman of rape.

Saima along with Sidra Ismail, a resident of Sheikhupura, planned to stage a rape.

According to the plan, the police said Sidra along with his accomplices staged a rape drama on Trail 3.

Police said they investigated the matter from every angle and took the girl to the police station for investigation where she revealed the plot before the magistrate.

She blackmails people by deceiving them and extorting money from them, the police added.

