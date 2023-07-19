Daniel Radcliffe shares thoughts on being 'dad'

Daniel Radcliffe is busy nowadays but not with shooting instead with his new-born baby boy.

During an interview with Extra, the 33-year-old has called his fatherhood period a "crazy few months".

Updating on his baby's progress, the British actor revealed he has now grasped smiling and laughing.

"He's very cute," Radcliffe added.

"We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

He continued: "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

Earlier, Radcliffe shared similar views while talking about the birth of his son, "It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful.

"Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."