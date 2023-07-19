Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Central America

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — Twitter/AFP

A powerful earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck off the coast of Central America, affecting El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. However, there have been no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The earthquake hit at 6:22 pm (0222 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean, about 66 kilometres (41 miles) south of El Salvador's coast, and was felt in several neighbouring nations.

According to El Salvador's environment ministry, there is no tsunami warning for the country, providing some relief for the coastal communities.

Salvadoran lawmaker Salvador Chacon informed via Twitter that authorities were assessing the situation in La Libertad, near the capital, San Salvador, but no damages have been reported.

Initially, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake as a magnitude 6.5, but the Salvadoran Ministry of Environment later updated it to 6.8 after reviewing the data.

Despite the intensity of the quake, there is no immediate threat of a tsunami in the region.

The earthquake's impact extended beyond El Salvador's borders, with reports of its tremors being felt in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize.

The Salvadoran military revealed that the quake originated from the collision point of the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates. As a result, authorities in El Salvador and other Central American countries are closely monitoring various areas for potential damages.

Juan Jose Reyes, the early warning coordinator for Honduras' Permanent Contingency Commission, stated that the earthquake's effects were felt "throughout the country," with the strongest tremors experienced near the Gulf of Fonseca, which is shared by El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Central America is known for its high seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

As such, preparedness and vigilance remain crucial for the safety and well-being of the region's inhabitants.

Local media and Reuters witnesses reported on the widespread impact of the earthquake, highlighting the urgency for governments to coordinate efforts and ensure the safety of their citizens during such natural disasters.

As the affected nations assess the situation and work together to manage any potential aftershocks, the international community stands ready to offer support and solidarity during this challenging time.