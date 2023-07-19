US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people: official

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst. — State Department

US rubbishes PTI's "misinformation" on Donald Lu.

It says supports democratic principles, rule of law.

US "doesn't interfere" in Pakistan's political matters.

The United States has reiterated its stance of working with a government elected by Pakistanis as the tenure of the incumbent rulers nears end — with the National Assembly expected to be dissolved ahead of its constitutional term next month.

"We do not have any position on any political candidate or party," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst said during a conference on the future of Pakistan-US Relations in Houston.

Horst, who heads the Pakistan bureau at the US State Department, also said: "The US supports democratic principles, freedom of speech, and the rule of law."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have decided that the National Assembly will be dissolved prematurely — and at least three days before its stipulated term.

However, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb denied that the date of dissolution is finalised, saying it would be decided in consultation with the PDM and other allied parties, and an announcement would be made.



Donald Lu and Imran Khan

Pak-US deteriorated when Imran Khan was in power and worsened further when he blamed America for his ouster, specifically Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

The allegations against the assistant secretary of state are "categorically false", Horst said, noting that America's stance was conveyed to Pakistani officials on numerous occasions.

While now former prime minister Khan blames ex-army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and others for his ouster, he still, on occasions, names Lu as well.

But the US official said her nation does not let "propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued partnership with Pakistan".

During the last 75 years, Pakistan-US relations have been fruitful for the world as well as the region, Horst said, noting that the US does not interfere in Pakistan's political matters.