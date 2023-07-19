Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin will have a second wedding in the fall

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony the model’s home country, Hungary.

The couple, who met six years ago, are now planning to celebrate with a larger wedding in California in the fall.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the supermodel, 29, revealed that the wedding in Hungary was an “intimate” affair.

“[This past weekend] was supposed to be an intimate event,” she told the outlet. “But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

Of her Hungarian wedding, Palvin shared that when they exchanged vows in the church in Albertirsa, where her parents had gotten married 34 years ago, she and Dylan got a little emotional.

“All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little.” She continued, “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 30, interjected, “We were filled with excitement!”



He added that while they were nervous initially, but looking at each other instantly calmed them down.

“Before walking down the aisle we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course, we both ended up crying,” Dylan said.

The newly-wedded couple had a second civil ceremony at a small island within a reserve on Barbara’s parents’ property.

The supermodel surmised of her wedding, “We’re excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit—before we start planning the American wedding.”

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announced their engagement last month after, nine months after the Beautiful Disaster star popped the question.