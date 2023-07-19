WATCH: Messi beats hasty retreat after fans chase him in grocery store

The Argentinian football star had to beat a hasty retreat from a shopping store after fans thronged him from all sides requesting autographs and selfies. It happened when Messi was spotted in the mart with his wife —asking her for the car keys.



After realising that a mob is running toward him, the world-cup-winner escaped the stampeding fans and fled the store.

Someone there shot a 36-year-old footballer at a shopping store with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

As people recognised Messi they started taking pictures with him and then he left the place.

He can be seen asking Antonela for the car keys and then heading to the car park to get away from the cameras.

People below the video on social media expressed that Messi did not expect that he was going to be spotted in the US while others noted that "Messi absolutely realised happy family time was over and now needed to bus it."

Days earlier, Lionel Messi gave his fans a mouthwatering surprise, proving he is as good in the kitchen and on the soccer field after he cooked his very personal version of a chicken sandwich for the food chain Hard Rock Café — now on its menu.

The food item named "Made For You by Leo Messi," is now being sold for people in the company’s hotels and cafes.



The Messi’s Chicken Sandwich is made of thinly pounded chicken cutlets, remarking one of Messi’s favourite Argentinian dishes while he was in his early ages. It's topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh arugula and tomatoes.

The footballer — who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA world cup against France — left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and made an announcement that he is joining hands with David Beckham's Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The club, also confirmed Saturday that Messi would be joining, adding that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion signed a contract that will run through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"I am honoured to welcome Leo Messi and his family to their new home," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas.

Meanwhile, Messi is also eagerly looking forward to the next chapter in his life.