Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel broken after snubs and failures?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem worried and devastated after their recent list of things that have "gone very wrong", according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "feel very unstable" about the uncertainty of their future prospects after a string of failures, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.

The royal expert shared her thoughts on how the disgruntled royal and former Suits star may currently be feeling, particularly after their most recent career snub.

The Sussexes were met with yet another blow as their Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, failed to make the Emmy Award shortlist.

The couple's docuseries was notably missing after the list was made public, despite its eligibility for the award as the six-episode show was released in December 2022.

"I think they are really worried," Levin told Sky News Australia.



She added: "I think not getting on the Emmy’s list has really made them feel very unstable."

The author also highlighted Harry and Meghan's long list of failures as she claimed: "[Meghan and Harry] have had a long list of things that have gone very wrong, Spotify and Netflix and all these things but this Emmy which Meghan asked if she could be on the panel to decide what goes in. "

Levin then went on to comment about recent claims that the Duchess is now feeling regretful over the Duke's memoir, adding: "Then she looked at his book, the Spare and thought it was ok and now she regrets that she didn’t look at its properly. It’s just really extraordinary."

Taking a jibe at the couple's recent moves and decisions, Levin said: "What they want to do seems to change every day and I think this is typical of people who [are] much too much in a hurry without thinking things through and that’s made their life such a mess I think."

Another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, also spoke on the couple's recent snub, saying that their show was "obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination."