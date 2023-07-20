 
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway resume filming amid SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Web Desk

July 20, 2023

SAG-AFTRA signs an Interim Agreement granting waivers to some productions
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and others have resumed filming amid the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Many movies and TV shows were put to halt until they reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers. But a few of the project have been granted waivers to continue shooting.

An 'Interim Agreement' has been signed which has granted strike exemption to 45 independent productions to resume filming without the violation of the terms of SAG-AFTRA strike.

The productions that have been granted waivers to continue shooting includes Hathaway's upcoming musical drama Mother Mary and McConaughey's The Rivals of Amziah King.

Other shows that will be resuming their work includes Paul Rudd's comedy film Death of a Unicorn, Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg, The Killer's Game featuring Ben Kingsley, Scott Adkins and Sofia Boutella, Dakota Fanning's The Watchers, musical biopic The Yellow Tie starring Sean Bean and John Malkovich and many more.

SAG-AFTRA strike was initiated as the federation failed to reach an agreement with Hollywood stars to sign contracts with significant production houses and OTT platforms., reports Entertainment Weekly. 

