Kendall Jenner in awe of Kim Kardashian's strength amid Kanye West's stress

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the emotional moment when she unknowingly cleaned out the storage facility she once shared with Kanye on the day their divorce was finalized.

Kim, who is 42 years old and the founder of SKIMS, admitted, “I get so emotional and sentimental, but it's like, ‘Why do I hold onto this?’”

Kendall, the 27-year-old model, provided her insight into the matter, explaining, “You're holding onto the reality you thought you were gonna live — this whole fantasy you created in your head of what your marriage was gonna be like and it completely shifted to something you would’ve never expected."

In a confessional, Kendall praised Kim for her impressive and amazing handling of the situation with her ex-husband.

“I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband,” said Kendall. “It's impressive, it’s amazing. I give her so much props but also I admire the strength and cool and calmness that she has with it because I just could never. I would be spiraling.”



As a brief recap, Kim and Kanye divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple had started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. They later tied the knot in 2014 and expanded their family with three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.