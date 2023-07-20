US faces injectable drugs shortage as tornado busts North Carolina Pfizer plant

The roof of a Pfizer facility shows heavy damage after a tornado passed the area in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2023. — Reuters

A tornado hit North Carolina on Wednesday and destroyed the Pfizer plant, drugmaker Pfizer Inc said, in the Rocky Mount region of the US state, halting the production of sterile injectable drugs which, officials say could lead to a shortage at the US hospitals, causing problems for patients.



According to the company, the plant in Rocky Mount, which is one of the largest sterile injectable product facilities in the world, suffered heavy damage from the tornado.

A statement from a company spokesperson confirmed that the Rocky Mount facility was damaged and the drugmaker was assessing the situation to determine the impact on production.

The company's employees at the site were able to evacuate and are safe, the statement added.

The facility, which produces nearly 30% of all sterile injectables used in US hospitals, also focuses on manufacturing a variety of products like anti-infectives, neuromuscular blockers as well as vials and syringes.

The Rocky Mountain facility employs over 4,500 professionals, according to Pfizer's website.

The disaster comes after a tornado hit areas in the US states of Texas, Mississippi and Florida last month.

The tornado killed three people, including a child, and injured up to 100 in Perryton, Texas and prompted flash flooding emergencies in Mississippi and Florida with residents in Pensacola requiring high-water rescues.

More to follow.