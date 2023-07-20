 
menu menu menu

Barbie’s Margot Robbie stuns in bejeweled lingerie for Vogue Australia

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig talk about the Barbie hype in Vogue Australias August issue
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig talk about the 'Barbie' hype in Vogue Australia's August issue 

Margot Robbie is once again catching everyone's attention, this time with a stunning photo shoot for Vogue Australia that incorporates a touch of Barbie-inspired style.

The 33-year-old actress has been spotted wearing various Barbie-themed outfits while promoting her latest film project, which is based on the beloved Mattel doll.

However, her latest shoot for the magazine presents a new spin on her recent looks. While still incorporating some pink, Margot strikes a pose that showcases her toned abs and legs, wearing glittering undergarments, a cropped sheer tank top, sheer stockings, and high-end heels.

While still retaining a modern and edgy vibe, Margot's outfit in the photo shoot hints at the iconic Barbie aesthetic. On the magazine cover, she stands out in a striking Balenciaga outfit consisting of a top, skirt, and boots, which is complemented by Bulgari earrings.

In the accompanying interview with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Margot discusses her amazement at the worldwide excitement surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie.

"This feels different," she shares, comparing the hype around Barbie with that of comic book based films, much like her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

"There's something about Barbie that is a version of hype that I have not experienced before. It's like everyone had this thing inside them that's just bursting to get out and now they have the permission to let it all out and they're exploding with it! It's crazy," she marvels.

Margot is presently on a worldwide promotional tour for the Barbie movie, making appearances in various locations across the Americas, Oceania, and East Asia.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise takes on 'Mission Impossible' in real life: Pushes for project promotion amid Hollywood strike

Tom Cruise takes on 'Mission Impossible' in real life: Pushes for project promotion amid Hollywood strike
Travis Scott's 'KPOP' teaser reveals collab with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny

Travis Scott's 'KPOP' teaser reveals collab with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny
Salma Hayek spills the secret behind her youthful glow

Salma Hayek spills the secret behind her youthful glow
DC Studios' James Gunn clarifies 'Superman: Legacy' not a workplace origin story

DC Studios' James Gunn clarifies 'Superman: Legacy' not a workplace origin story
Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation

Erin Napier gushes over husband Ben Napier’s ‘hardcore’ transformation
Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's upcoming album as 'Barbie' soundtrack gears up for release

Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's upcoming album as 'Barbie' soundtrack gears up for release
Nick Benedict, Young and the Relentless star, passes away at 76

Nick Benedict, Young and the Relentless star, passes away at 76
Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance video

Shakira snaps at paparazzo asking inappropriate question amid Jimmy Butler romance
Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?