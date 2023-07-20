Barbie’s Margot Robbie stuns in bejeweled lingerie for Vogue Australia

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig talk about the 'Barbie' hype in Vogue Australia's August issue

Margot Robbie is once again catching everyone's attention, this time with a stunning photo shoot for Vogue Australia that incorporates a touch of Barbie-inspired style.

The 33-year-old actress has been spotted wearing various Barbie-themed outfits while promoting her latest film project, which is based on the beloved Mattel doll.

However, her latest shoot for the magazine presents a new spin on her recent looks. While still incorporating some pink, Margot strikes a pose that showcases her toned abs and legs, wearing glittering undergarments, a cropped sheer tank top, sheer stockings, and high-end heels.

While still retaining a modern and edgy vibe, Margot's outfit in the photo shoot hints at the iconic Barbie aesthetic. On the magazine cover, she stands out in a striking Balenciaga outfit consisting of a top, skirt, and boots, which is complemented by Bulgari earrings.

In the accompanying interview with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Margot discusses her amazement at the worldwide excitement surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie.

"This feels different," she shares, comparing the hype around Barbie with that of comic book based films, much like her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

"There's something about Barbie that is a version of hype that I have not experienced before. It's like everyone had this thing inside them that's just bursting to get out and now they have the permission to let it all out and they're exploding with it! It's crazy," she marvels.

Margot is presently on a worldwide promotional tour for the Barbie movie, making appearances in various locations across the Americas, Oceania, and East Asia.