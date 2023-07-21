ECP contempt case: Fawad Chaudhry tenders apology

Fawad Chaudhry leaves the ECP office in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

"It was the party's position that I described," Fawad says in apology.

CEC asks politician if he would kill anyone on party chief's order.

IHC had suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant against Fawad.

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, a politician now associated with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) after quitting the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued an apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a contempt case filed against him by the electoral watchdog, The News reported.

Fawad, in August last year, was booked in the case for allegedly using “intemperate” language targeting the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

The country's electoral authority issued notices to Chaudhry and his former party's colleagues, including PTI chairman Khan and Asad Umar, for the use of foul language against the CEC and the commission.

The contempt case, on Thursday, was heard against the former federal minister and others by a four-member commission, headed by CEC Raja.

Chaudhry, after being instructed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), appeared before the ECP with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, during which he tendered an apology to the commission and pleaded to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to him.

The former PTI leader said whatever he said was related to the party's narrative while he was its spokesperson.

"It was the party's position that I described. I respect the institutions including the ECP," the politician said.

Fawad was then asked by the CEC if he would kill anyone on the orders of the party chief. Raja also lamented about the ill language spoken against him, his family, and the commission during public gatherings.

The former federal minister was then asked to submit a written apology to the ECP, which it will review later. The hearing was adjourned until August 1.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Fawad's plea, suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by the electoral body due to his non-appearance in a hearing.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, in his order, directed him to appear before the ECP on July 20 else contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against him. Fawad, therefore, presented himself before the Commission.

