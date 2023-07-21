Britney Spears, Will.i.am drop surprise club banger 'Mind Your Business'

After a decade since their previous hit collaboration "Scream & Shout," Britney Spears and Will.i.am surprised fans with a new single titled "Mind Your Business."

The electronic dance track features spacey synth ripples, with Britney's iconic declaration, "Mind your business, b—-." The song also brings back the familiar tagline from their previous hit, "You are now rockin' with Will.i.am and Britney, b—-."

The announcement of the project came just one day ahead of its release, with Will.i.am teasing a 16-second snippet on Twitter.

Britney Spears has been relatively scarce in the music scene, as she dedicated time to her personal life and worked on her highly anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," set to be released on Oct 24. This new collaboration with Will.i.am follows her 2022 duet with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," which marked her first music release since her 2016 album, "Glory."

The anticipation for "Mind Your Business" is high, considering the massive success of "Scream & Shout," which garnered over a billion views on YouTube and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. With Will.i.am's solid track record and Britney's return to the music scene, fans are excited to see what this dynamic duo has in store.