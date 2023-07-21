 
'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

Web Desk

July 21, 2023

Margot Robbie shared an amusing anecdote from her childhood revealing she once faked her own death. 

The Barbie star said she pulled a prank on her babysitter once making her scream her lungs out to teach her a lesson.

In a chat with BBC Radio 2., Robbie recounted, “We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool.”

“And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it,” she added. “She told me to go have a bath and I didn't want to, and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I'm going to show you.’”

Robbie continued: “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I lay sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife.”

The Hollywood star said she had to wait for 45 minute for the babysitter to find her lying on the floor adding that it was “worth the wait.”

“Did she run screaming from the house?” host Zoe Ball asked to which the Babylon actor replied, “Oh yeah.”

Robbie’s co-star in the movie, Ryan Gosling, who plays the iconic Ken doll in the live action film, chimed in, saying, “You produced your own death.”

“I did,” Robbie responded.

Sharing another prank from her mischievous childhood which ended up people calling for ambulance, she said, "I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I'm from."

"People started calling an ambulance so, I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child,” Robbie added. 

