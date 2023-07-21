 
menu menu menu

Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds 

Samuel Jackson recently revealed the mystery gift he presented to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds during their marriage in 2008.

He said that the gift he presented was in due consideration of Johansson's interest.

In an interview with Vulture, Jackson said, "Scarlett always kept talking about nature so my gift to the couple of their wedding was a beehive."

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson(Twitter)
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson(Twitter)

He added that the couple kept bees in the bee suits and the whole set that he bought them, and they also got honey for a couple of years when they were together.

Jackson revealed, "One day bees abandon the hive or some sh** like that."

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds started dating in 2007 and married in 2008. 

Hindustan Times reports that the couple stayed together for two years and ended their marriage. 

The couple announced their split in 2010: "We have decided to end our marriage after long and careful consideration."

They added that their relationship started with love and ended with love and kindness.

Their statement read, "While privacy isn't expected, it is certainly appreciated."

After their split, both estranged husband and wife went on to find love again. 

Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012, and they share four children. Among them, three are girls, James, Ines and Betty. 

On the other hand, Johansson started dating Sean Penn. 

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie shares anecdote from her mischievous childhood

Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series

Netflix announces release date for ‘Depp V Heard’ Documentary Series
Jennifer Lopez mirrors Ben Affleck’s usual ‘frustrated attitude’ after recent appearance video

Jennifer Lopez mirrors Ben Affleck’s usual ‘frustrated attitude’ after recent appearance
Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’: Complete list

Netflix shows similar to ‘Virgin River’: Complete list
Barbie muse, Barbara Handler, makes surprise cameo in Greta Gerwig movie

Barbie muse, Barbara Handler, makes surprise cameo in Greta Gerwig movie

Cristiano Ronaldo makes £1.87 million per Instagram post, overtakes Kylie Jenner

Cristiano Ronaldo makes £1.87 million per Instagram post, overtakes Kylie Jenner
Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters

Zoey 101: Jamie Lynn Spears shares proud moment with her daughters
Romeo Beckham goes on cheap jewellery shopping for girlfriend Mia Regan?

Romeo Beckham goes on cheap jewellery shopping for girlfriend Mia Regan?
Nielsen reports record-breaking streaming viewership for Hulu's 'The Bear'

Nielsen reports record-breaking streaming viewership for Hulu's 'The Bear'