Samuel Jackson reveals mystery wedding gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

Samuel Jackson recently revealed the mystery gift he presented to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds during their marriage in 2008.



He said that the gift he presented was in due consideration of Johansson's interest.

In an interview with Vulture, Jackson said, "Scarlett always kept talking about nature so my gift to the couple of their wedding was a beehive."

He added that the couple kept bees in the bee suits and the whole set that he bought them, and they also got honey for a couple of years when they were together.

Jackson revealed, "One day bees abandon the hive or some sh** like that."

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds started dating in 2007 and married in 2008.

Hindustan Times reports that the couple stayed together for two years and ended their marriage.

The couple announced their split in 2010: "We have decided to end our marriage after long and careful consideration."

They added that their relationship started with love and ended with love and kindness.

Their statement read, "While privacy isn't expected, it is certainly appreciated."

After their split, both estranged husband and wife went on to find love again.

Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012, and they share four children. Among them, three are girls, James, Ines and Betty.

On the other hand, Johansson started dating Sean Penn.