'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig welcomes second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her writer husband, Noah Baumbach.



An Elle U.K. profile of the Little Women filmmaker revealed the arrival of a new member to the family of the director-writer's couple.

In addition to their newborn, the couple shares a four-year-old son named Harold. Noah Baumbach has another son, Rohmer, 13, from his previous marriage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig reflects on her life while discussing her newborn.

In an interview with Elle UK, which covered Greta's personal and professional life journey, the director said, "I am about to be 40," adding that when you turn forty, there's a realization like, "Oh! I am properly middle-aged now. All parts of life feel extremely activated.

Gushing over her kid, Greta said, "He's a little Schmoo," while sharing a photo of her child.

She added that she doesn't know if the picture reflects the energy accurately, adding that it's very much his energy.

She revealed that the newborn sleeps all night, but she keeps getting up every hour to ninety minutes and hovering.

She continued, "I am in a bit a twilight state as I just want to keep looking at baby."

The director announced her pregnancy in December 2022, and the interview marks the first time the Barbie director discussed the birth of her second child.