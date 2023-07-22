Pemra bill with new definition of ‘disinformation’ okayed by NA panel

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb briefs the NA’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting in this file photo. — Committees of NA/Twitter

NA body terms Pemra bill historic.

Bill defines disinformation and misinformation.

HRCP expresses concern over amendment.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Friday approved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which has also defined disinformation.

The committee, which met at Radio Pakistan with Javaria Zafar Aheer in the chair, termed the bill a historic initiative for the welfare of journalists and appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, including the government, in that regard.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, briefing the committee, said amending the Pemra law was the need of the hour as the entire scenario of the media had changed.

She said the Pemra ordinance, which was promulgated in 2002, was being amended for the first time. “Its nine clauses were amended, while five new ones were added.”

The minister said under the amended law, for the first time, media workers were given the right to file complaints in the council of complaints, whereas in the past they were sacked even for demanding salaries.

Under the new bill, a three-member committee would now have the power to close down a channel instead of the Pemra chairman, she added.

Marriyum said in the past, an unsuccessful attempt was made to pass a black law like the Pakistan Media Development Authority.

However, the incumbent government took 13 months to prepare the amended bill, as extensive consultations were held with all stakeholders, including media workers organisations and owners of media houses.

The minister said that the definition of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation had also been included in the bill. Disinformation and misinformation were interpreted separately.

What is disinformation?



It means verifiably false, misleading, manipulated, created or fabricated information that is disseminated or shared with the intention to cause harm to the reputation of or to harass any person for political, personal, or financial interest or gains without making an effort to get other person's point of view or not giving it proper coverage and space but does not include misinformation

What is misinformation?



It means verifiable false content or information that is unintentionally disseminated or shared



She said under the new bill, the fine for deliberately spreading false news had been increased from Rs1 million to Rs10 million.

In the past, the channels used to plead that the fake news they aired was filed by journalists in their personal capacity, but now they (the channels) would also be made accountable.

Marriyum said as per the amended bill, “timely payment refers to payments made to electronic media employees within two months”.

She said at the federal and provincial levels, government advertisements would not be given to electronic media houses over non-payment of salaries.

She added that the duration of airing advertisements would not exceed five minutes during a regular programme on electronic media.

The minister said the broadcast media licences would be issued for 20 years and distribution licences for 10 years.

Marriyum said for the first time, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) had been given representation under the new Pemra law, while the condition of not broadcasting “disinformation” had also been included in the news channels’ code of conduct.

HRCP expresses concerns

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the bill, saying it strays into censorship territory.

The commission stated that the proposed amendment has assigned the regulator the role of disseminating what it terms 'authentic' news in a bid to curb disinformation.

“While any responsible journalist is honour-bound to eschew false information intended to deliberately create harm, we are concerned that the given definition of 'disinformation' in this bill strays into censorship territory and may allow powerful groups or individuals to stonewall journalists seeking both sides of a story,” it said.

The HRCP further added that this violates Article 19 of the Constitution protecting freedom of expression.

“While the bill takes an important step in protecting electronic media workers' salaries — a longstanding demand of media trade unions and rights activists — it should be reviewed to ensure that media practitioners' salaries are paid within 30 rather than 60 days, in keeping with labour laws.”