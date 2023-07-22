4 killed as helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake

Two rescue helicopters are seen near the wreckage (not shown) of another helicopter that crashed near the Knik Glacier, northeast of Anchorage, Alaska, US March 28, 2021. — Facebook/Alaska Mountain Rescue Group

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday a private helicopter crashed in a lake on Alaska’s North Slope near Utqiagvik Thursday killing the pilot and three passengers.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and ascertaining where was it coming from.

The three people killed near were the employees of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey who were on their fieldwork and were returning after completing their task.

NTSB Alaska Chief Clint Johnson said that four people were onboard a Bell 206L-4 craft owned by Maritime Helicopters in Homer.

Johnson said the helicopter was returning to Utqiagvik from a mission, but it remains unclear where it was coming from.

Johnson maintained that North Slope Search and Rescue crews found the downed helicopter partially submerged in a shallow lake, adding that "Maritime Helicopters lost contact via an electronic tracking system around 7 or 8pm Thursday, which prompted an overdue call."

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources said on a Facebook post: "[We] initiated a search and rescue effort last night through the North Slope Borough Department of Search and Rescue in coordination with the Alaska Department of Public Safety."

"DNR has been informed that the search and rescue effort found helicopter debris in a lake matching the description of the overdue aircraft, and the NTSB reports they are investigating the crash of a helicopter near Utqiagvik."



"At this time we do not have any additional information to share. DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team. We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort."

DJ Fauske, North Slope Borough director of external affairs, said: "North Slope Borough Search and Rescue is looking into the crash with help from the NTSB, and also notified the Federal Aviation Administration, and other concerns departments about the crash."