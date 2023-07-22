Biden-chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to become first woman to lead US Navy

In this handout obtained on July 21, 2023, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Readiness for the Navy's fiscal year 2024 budget request in Washington, DC, on April 19, 2023. — AFP

US President Joe Biden Friday named Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the country’s Navy’s, making her the first female in history to lead US Navy, and also the first to serve on the joint chiefs of staff.

"As our next Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations," Joe Biden said in an announcement.

"Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas," said Biden.

US President Joe Biden speaks on renewable energy at the Philly Shipyard on July 20, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. — AFP

"She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the US Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the announcement by the President remarked.

While announcing further, Biden also named Vice Admiral James Kilby, the deputy commander of US Fleet Forces Command, to be the next Vice CNO, and nominated Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, to lead US forces in the Pacific as the commander of Indo-Pacific Command.

In this image, US Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti, vice chief of Naval Operations, speaks with Naval Supply Detachment staff during a tour of Marine Corps Base Hawaii in O'ahu on December 13, 2022. — AFP

Biden also nominated Vice Admiral Stephen "Web" Koehler to take over from Paparo as commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed the nominations, and said the admirals will "ensure that our US Navy and the joint force in the Indo-Pacific remain the finest military force that the world has ever known, and will be at the very heart of our work to project power around the world, defend freedom of the seas, and uphold the rules-based international order."

Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who is the vice chief of naval operations was inducted in US Army in 1985. She served as the commander of US Naval Forces Korea, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Development, and Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy of the Joint Staff, according to her biography.

She also led two carrier strike groups and became the Vice CNO in September 2022.