France accuses China of providing equipment to Russia against Ukraine

The French flag flutters in the wind during a media tour of the French frigate "Lorraine" on its visit to the port in Tokyo on May 31, 2023. — AFP

As Western countries have further pledged their military and economic aid to Ukraine with the US recently announcing cluster bombs, French diplomat Emmanuel Bonne alleged that China is sending some kind of equipment to Russia which would eventually be used for military purposes against Kyiv.

"There are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do," said French President’s advisor Bonne in a rare presser Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

While responding to the question about specifying what was he referring to, he said it was the delivery of "kind of military equipment, and as far as we know, they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia."

This photo taken on March 4, 2022, shows a destroyed Russian armored vehicle in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv. — AFP

According to AFP, "the advisor referred to the possible deliveries of dual-use technologies, both civilian and military."

The West has warned China to not provide any arms to Russia which could be used in its special military operation against Ukraine.

While they have regularly said there is no evidence to that effect, they are concerned about the possibility of Chinese firms delivering technology that could be used by Russians in Ukraine.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne (L) walk after lunch with the European leaders during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca, on June 1, 2023. — AFP

As China said that it is a neutral party to the matter, it has called for respect for sovereign states, including Ukraine.

"At the point where we are, when the counteroffensive is beginning in the field, when everything is complicated... what we need most is Chinese abstention" from arms deliveries, Bonne said.

"I'd like China to demonstrate that it is a credible partner" in the conflict in Ukraine, he said, further adding that "I don't have the evidence yet."

“On the diplomatic front, I don’t believe a second that China will provide a solution for the war in Ukraine," he said.

"For the war to stop we only need Putin to withdraw and Ukraine to basically beat the Russians in the ground."

“It will then be necessary to establish a very solid kind of negotiation framework" including a wide range of partners such as China and India, who can have an influence and can guarantee a solid peace," Bonne said.