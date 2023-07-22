‘love you more than you know’: Nicola Peltz celebrates bestie Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday

Selena Gomez's 'soul sister' Nicola Peltz Beckham is celebrating her birthday with a sweet note

To mark Selena Gomez's 31st birthday, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who refers Gomez as her "soul sister," posted a lovely photo on Instagram on Saturday. The picture depicts Peltz Beckham's husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gomez lying on either side of her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez,” Peltz Beckham captioned her post. “I love you more than you know.”

“I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world,” she continued. “I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true.”

Gomez also shared a version of the picture along with other snapshots of Gomez, Peltz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham enjoying drinks together and getting ready in a glam room for New Year's Eve.

"Fine calls us a throuple," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos at the time, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts," Peltz commented, followed with heart and laugh emojis.

During a conversation with Cosmopolitan UK in March, Peltz Beckham reminisced about the moment when she and her husband first made a connection with Gomez.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala. We just clicked and had the best time," she said.

"I love her so much," she told the outlet. "She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever."