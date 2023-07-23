17-year-old Italian cyclist Jacopo Venzo dies in Austrian race crash

Jacopo Venzo is the second cyclist to die in five weeks from a crash while descending.—BBC

A devastating accident during a junior race in Austria claimed the life of a young Italian cyclist, Jacopo Venzo, at the age of 17. The tragic incident occurred during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt when Venzo crashed while descending and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Linz for treatment.

Representing Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino, Venzo fought bravely for his life but, sadly, succumbed to his injuries the following day, leading to the cancellation of the tour. The team expressed their grief, stating, "With tears in our eyes and devastated hearts, we announce that our junior Jacopo Venzo has left us."

The president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), David Lappartient, mourned the loss of the young talent, highlighting the promising future he could have had in competitive cycling.

The accident occurred as a group of 140 racers descended from Mistelbacher Berg during the race's first stage from Haid to Marchtrenk. Venzo's team attributed the tragic incident to a severe fall during the downhill segment.

Described as an extraordinary young man with immense potential in both sports and life, Venzo's untimely death is a heart-wrenching blow to the cycling community. His team requested privacy for the grieving family and expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

The European Cycling Union (UEC) echoed the sentiment of profound sorrow, acknowledging that words cannot adequately describe the magnitude of this tragedy.

This year's Junioren Rundfahrt, which was the 48th edition of the three-stage race, was initially scheduled to conclude on Sunday. However, in light of the devastating event, the tour came to an abrupt and sombre end.

The cycling world mourns the loss of a promising young athlete whose potential was tragically cut short. The accident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in the sport and reinforces the importance of safety measures to protect the athletes who bring joy and excitement to fans worldwide.