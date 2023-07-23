Stabbing in western Japan injures three people; suspect arrested

Japanese police while investigating a crime scene in Japan. — Reuters/File

Authorities have detained a suspect who was involved in the stabbing of three people Sunday on a train in Rinku Town station in the Osaka region, Japan, as medical professionals reported that the wounds of the people were not fatal.



The victim's identities were not revealed however, one of them is a train conductor in his 20s and two passengers in their 20s and 70s. They were transported for medical treatment and they had non-life-threatening injuries, Tetsuya Sakagami from a nearby fire department told AFP.

According to the local police, the 37-year-old male suspect was armed with three knives when he was arrested at Rinku Town station in the Osaka region.

"He was arrested for attempted murder and has already admitted to carrying out the attack Sunday morning," police said, adding they were still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws.

But there are occasional stabbings and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe last year.

In 2021, a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a passenger and started a fire on a train in Tokyo on Halloween while wearing an outfit resembling the comic book villain the Joker.

The stabbing comes days after a stabbing rampage that took place near the Sillim subway station in Seoul, South Korea, leaving one dead and three others injured.

The authorities detained the suspect, a man in his 30s and the motive behind the gruesome attack remains a subject of ongoing police investigation.

The police promptly cordoned off the area using yellow tape as they began their investigation.



Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments as the assailant randomly targeted innocent victims.

The suspect allegedly stabbed a man talking on his phone multiple times before fleeing and attacking more people.

All the victims were reported to be men, as stated by the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.