Barbie doll Dua Lipa takes to streets of London in chic backless silk dress

Dua Lipa enjoys gelato out in London after recent date night with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her out on the roads in London as she enjoyed gelato in a backless white silk dress.

Lipa, 27, jokingly wrote, “the salted pistachio gelato lasted a good 30 secs.” The singer had her hair in a sleek ponytail and wore minimal makeup. She completed her look with a black leather bag and a sparkling bracelet.

The post comes after she recently shared a candid photo of the Barbie cast in a restroom during the premiere of the new movie. The photo was part of a slew of pics she posted captioned, “camera roll randoms.”

Lipa plays a mermaid inspired Barbie in the movie where she has only 30 seconds of screen time. She also sang the disco style track Dance the Night for the movie, which was released in May.

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told Vogue earlier this month. “I feel lucky that [director] Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid.”

Lipa was recently spotted looking giddy on a date with her boyfriend, French filmmaker Romain Gavras. The couple enjoyed a date night in London’s Chiltern Firehouse.

The One Kiss singer kept it simple with jeans and a white blouse, paired with the same black leather bag and matching leather shoes.