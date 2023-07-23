 
Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Katie Price put on a Barbie-like display as she wore an all-pink ensemble. She was snapped as she approached her range rover vehicle and was confronted with a parking ticket over it.

The former glamour model, known for undergoing multiple surgeries, was dressed in a tightly fitted pink outfit from head to toe.

She wore a pink vest top tucked into a pair of pink leggings as she walked across the car parking in pink fluffy heels on Friday. 

Katie walked with a pink keychain carrying a car key in her hand, and her raven locks were styled in a down do. Former I Am A Celebrity star carried a Louis Vuitton handbag on her shoulder.

The model accessorised her look with a simple silver bangle and was seen peeling off the parking ticket before occupying the driver's seat of her car.

According to Mirror, she got pulled over, and police seized her four-by-four vehicle before she was snapped in the car parking. Katie has a long history of driving-related issues and has been on a driving ban for two years since 2021.

The police told the Mirror that officers responded to a report, a 45-year-old woman was questioned, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.

The police remained tight-lipped about commenting further on the matter.

