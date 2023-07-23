Katie Price confronted with parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie Price confronted with a parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie Price put on a Barbie-like display as she wore an all-pink ensemble. She was snapped as she approached her range rover vehicle and was confronted with a parking ticket over it.



The former glamour model, known for undergoing multiple surgeries, was dressed in a tightly fitted pink outfit from head to toe.

She wore a pink vest top tucked into a pair of pink leggings as she walked across the car parking in pink fluffy heels on Friday.

Katie Price confronted with a parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

Katie walked with a pink keychain carrying a car key in her hand, and her raven locks were styled in a down do. Former I Am A Celebrity star carried a Louis Vuitton handbag on her shoulder.

The model accessorised her look with a simple silver bangle and was seen peeling off the parking ticket before occupying the driver's seat of her car.

Katie Price confronted with a parking ticket in head-to-toe pink attire

According to Mirror, she got pulled over, and police seized her four-by-four vehicle before she was snapped in the car parking. Katie has a long history of driving-related issues and has been on a driving ban for two years since 2021.

The police told the Mirror that officers responded to a report, a 45-year-old woman was questioned, and a Range Rover was seized under Section 165(a) of the Road Traffic Act.

The police remained tight-lipped about commenting further on the matter.