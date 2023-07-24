Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton find common ground amid royal rift

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be living across the pond to each other, but the two royals have one thing in common.

Kate is known for her style statements and how she represents the royal family through her sartorial choices. Similarly, Meghan also has a reputation to uphold with her Hollywood background and then stepping into a royal family.

Over the years, the two women have returned to the same French designer for their big event.

French fashion designer Roland Mouret has designed outfits for both for either if it’s for red carpets or a royal tour. Mouret’s classic and elegant clothes have fit the bill for both Kate and Meghan.

Most recently Kate was seen wearing a green Mouret at the Wimbledon men’s final. Moreover, she wore a striking monochrome gown for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, a soft tailored plum colored pant suit for a day of engagements during a visit to Boston, and a green asymmetric day dress for the Wimbledon championships, via Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Meghan wore the designer’s asymmetric skirted dress at the Clivedon House Hotel in May 2018.

Royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder, told Newsweek why the two were gravitated towards the designer, “Roland Mouret is a natural choice for any woman in the royal fold, as his collections—the dresses in particular—are perfectly suited to their requirements.”

The stylist was of the view that Mouret choices are the “perfect answer to the 'I don't know what to wear' conundrum.”

Holder further added, “His designs are an exquisite combination of formal and occasion. Lending themselves to a diverse range of royal appointments and thanks to the understated but oh so chic silhouette, the wearer, whether she is Kate, Meghan, Nicole Kidman or Victoria Beckham, would never feel out of place.”