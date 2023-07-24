 
Miranda Lambert doubles down on her selfie-stance amid ongoing controversy

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Miranda Lambert is doubling down on her no selfie policy for her concerts as she takes note of fans who are supporting her.

During her recent performance, the 39-year-old singer gave a shout out to a fan, saying, "Her shirt says 'shoot tequila not selfies.'"

This comes after the singer recently halted her show to call out two fans in the audience who were engaged in taking selfies rather than enjoying her music.

"These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said, according to video of the performance posted Sunday.

"I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight."

However, the singer didn’t let that get her down and continued soon after. "Shall we start again?" she asked the crowd.

Lambert isn’t the only artist to call out fan behavior during a show. After many singers including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Pink were hit with objects thrown by audience members during shows, Adele had a talk with her audience about the matter, saying: "Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?" Adele said, later joking, "I dare you, dare you to throw something at me."

Lambert also gained support from big names such as Whoopi Goldberg who said, "If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her," and added that they should show “at least a little respect.”

