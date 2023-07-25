 
Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland shows off her new rebellious arm tattoo

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markles mom Doria Ragland shows off her new rebellious arm tattoo

Prince Harry's mother-in-law Doria Ragland has put her meaningful arm tattoo on display during her latest outing in Beverly Hills.

The 66-year-old yoga expert looked younger than her age in a stunning red strappy jumpsuit during her outing. 

Meghan Markle's mother was pictured at Gagosian's art gallery in the city, showing off her arm inking which is a floral design, having a special meaning relating to her royal daughter.

Speaking to Pose star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her mum still refers to her by her childhood nickname of Flower, saying: "My mom still calls me Flower." 

The former Suits star explained, joking: "I'll be a 41-year-old Flower. That's fine."

It is unclear which flowers the tattoos are but there's a chance one of them is a lily in a very cute tribute to her granddaughter Lilibet.

Doria reportedly got that tattoo, which first appeared on her arm in 2022, in her sixties like a true icon.

Prince Archie and Princess Liliet's grandmother Doria lives in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive away from where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and her two children, Archie and Lilibet. She often visits the Sussexes' Montecito home.

