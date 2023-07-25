Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours rejected

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is not in trouble, a PR expert has dismissed rumours of the royal couple’s split.



Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Nick Ede said, “I think they are nesting and just working out what to do next with their career choices. Plus, they will be looking after their children who are growing up fast.”

Ede told the publication that claims about their marriage will only be a 'mild irritation' to the royal couple, having had every aspect of their lives played out in headlines throughout their time together.

The PR expert said “I suspect it will bother them.”

“But they have been plagued by rumours for so long that this may be water off a duck’s back. Or rather, a Duke’s back!”

Nick Ede expressed his opinion days after Meghan and Harry’s second friend dismissed the royal couple’s divorce rumours.

The source close to Meghan and Harry called their split or close to splitting claims “complete garbage”.

Rumours are rife that Archie and Lilibet parents are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.