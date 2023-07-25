 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours rejected

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours rejected

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage is not in trouble, a PR expert has dismissed rumours of the royal couple’s split.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Nick Ede said, “I think they are nesting and just working out what to do next with their career choices. Plus, they will be looking after their children who are growing up fast.”

Ede told the publication that claims about their marriage will only be a 'mild irritation' to the royal couple, having had every aspect of their lives played out in headlines throughout their time together.

The PR expert said “I suspect it will bother them.”

“But they have been plagued by rumours for so long that this may be water off a duck’s back. Or rather, a Duke’s back!”

Nick Ede expressed his opinion days after Meghan and Harry’s second friend dismissed the royal couple’s divorce rumours.

The source close to Meghan and Harry called their split or close to splitting claims “complete garbage”.

Rumours are rife that Archie and Lilibet parents are “taking time apart” to heal and rebuild their bond.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears insecure exes forcing her to remove intimate details from memoir

Britney Spears insecure exes forcing her to remove intimate details from memoir

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady alleged romance had been brewing since ‘a few weeks’

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady alleged romance had been brewing since ‘a few weeks’
Tori Kelly admitted to hospital after fainting at dinner party in LA

Tori Kelly admitted to hospital after fainting at dinner party in LA
Tiffany Haddish felt 'in cave like a wounded animal' after eight miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish felt 'in cave like a wounded animal' after eight miscarriages
King Charles likely to ditch holiday tradition with new plan

King Charles likely to ditch holiday tradition with new plan
Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland shows off her new rebellious arm tattoo

Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland shows off her new rebellious arm tattoo
Prince Harry issued new warning ahead of his trip to Africa

Prince Harry issued new warning ahead of his trip to Africa
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'blocking off' summer to be with kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'blocking off' summer to be with kids
Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show video

Meghan Markle felt 'sorry' for Kate Middleton's maternity camera show