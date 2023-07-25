Gisele Bundchen ‘not happy’ with Tom Brady’s new romance with Irina Shayk?

Gisele Bündchen seems to be sceptical about the romance brewing between her ex-husband Tom Brady and Irina Shayk.

According to a source cited by TMZ on Monday, July 24, 2023, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 43, is “not happy at all” about the cosy images that emerged of the former NFL quarterback with the Russian supermodel, 37, over the weekend.

Brady and Shayk were spotted together in Los Angeles in the ex-athlete’s Rolls-Royce, in which Brady was seen caressing the model’s cheek as the two shared an intimate moment.

An insider revealed to People Magazine that the pair had spent the weekend over at Brady's LA home after they had been “in touch for a few weeks.”

However, a second source close to Bündchen revealed that Brady and Shayk’s flirtation is “helpful to her freedom.”

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him the insider told TMZ Sports, adding, “It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Affirming this reaction, another source told People Magazine that Bündchen “is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Per Page Six, the Brady’s romantic outing with Shayk came merely three days after her 43rd birthday. Moreover, before the weekend began, Brady had picked up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air Friday afternoon and then drove them to his Los Angeles home.

Bündchen and Shayk, who’ve both modelled for Victoria’s Secret, reportedly aren’t friends, but have been cordial in shared spaces.

The Brazilian model filed for divorce from Brady after 13 years of marriage, which was finalised in October 2022. The exes share two children together, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.