Pete Davidson mandated to perform 50 hours community service following Beverly Hills accident

Pete Davidson, who was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills four months ago, is now taking responsibility for his actions by enrolling in an 18-month diversion program. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed this decision.

As part of the program, the 29-year-old comedian is required to complete 50 hours of community service. Interestingly, he has the option to do this service in New York at the New York City Fire Department, where his late father, Scott, worked as a firefighter until he tragically lost his life during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Alongside the community service, Davidson must also undertake 12 hours of traffic school and participate in educational visits to a morgue or hospital. Additionally, he is obligated to pay restitution and abide by all laws, as stated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The New York City Fire Department expressed its willingness to welcome Davidson if he decides to complete his community service there. "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service," the statement read.

As of now, there has been no comment from Davidson's representative on this matter.

The car crash occurred on March 4 when Davidson's vehicle collided with a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills. At the time of the incident, the comedian was accompanied by his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders.