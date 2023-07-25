 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle flaunted her dancing skills during her first official tour to South Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie back in September 2019.

The couple had visited South Africa when they were working royals. Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royal family members back in 2020.

Following their trip, Meghan and Harry delighted their fans with glimpse of their tour including the video clip of her dance on their official Instagram handle, they were using at that time.

In the video, Meghan is seen sporting a black-and-white printed dress and wedge sandals.

The video has garnered nearly 3 million views and thousands of comments, and gone viral on social media.

Meghan and Harry have abandoned their social media and currently no longer use platforms such as Twitter or Instagram.

They had amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers as working royals before quitting.

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures

Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures
Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion? video

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion?
Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?
Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle
Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’ video

Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’
Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals video

Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals
Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios

Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios
Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William? video

Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William?
Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie