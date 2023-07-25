Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle flaunted her dancing skills during her first official tour to South Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie back in September 2019.



The couple had visited South Africa when they were working royals. Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royal family members back in 2020.

Following their trip, Meghan and Harry delighted their fans with glimpse of their tour including the video clip of her dance on their official Instagram handle, they were using at that time.

In the video, Meghan is seen sporting a black-and-white printed dress and wedge sandals.

The video has garnered nearly 3 million views and thousands of comments, and gone viral on social media.



Meghan and Harry have abandoned their social media and currently no longer use platforms such as Twitter or Instagram.

They had amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers as working royals before quitting.