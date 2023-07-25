Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon recall auditioning for 'The Holiday'

Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon recalls auditioning for 'The Holiday'

Robert Downey Jr recently made a startling revelation leaving fans stunned. The Hollywood stalwart best known for his portrayal of Iron Man character revealed that he once auditioned for the 2006 romantic film The Holiday but didn't secure the role.



Downey Jr made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show where he and the talk show host Jimmy Fallon said that they auditioned for the roles played by Jude Law and Jack Black in The Holiday, respectively.

According to Indian Today, both actors recalled the incident from the early 2000s Nancy Meyers movie audition.

Downey Jr said, "We both got called in just as seat fillers. Jude Law was chosen for my part and Jack Black got his role but they needed someone to read with the actresses and we were like, 'this is our chance'."

Robert revealed that they were both playfully mocked by Kate Winslet for their English accent. Recalling the incident he shared that he wanted to have a better accent than Jude Law and even started working on it. But during the audition, Winslet didn't shy from calling his accent "the worst British accent he has ever heard".

Jimmy Fallon also shared his experience stating that he was like if Jack Black quit the film he would be in and was ready to do it for half of Jack's price. He revealed that auditioning for The Holiday was the last time he had given an audition. He quit his acting career and went on to host The Tonight Show.



Fallon also hailed Robert Downey Jr as the best actor he has worked with.