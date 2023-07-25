 
Prince William and Kate attended billionaire's wedding with Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers when they secretly attended a wedding in Italy earlier this year.

It was revealed in a Daily Mail report on Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance.

Citing a local news outlet, the publication reported that the couple had attended the wedding of billionaire Joe Nahmad along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and other celebrities.

 President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden was also reportedly in attendance.

Daily Mail reported that Brady and Irina first connected when they both attended the wedding of Joe and his longtime girlfriend, Madison Headrick, in May.

No pictures of the Prince and Princess of Wales came out from the event which took place on the Italian island of Sardinia.

