Irina Shayk ‘scored the touchdown’ among many models vying for Tom Brady

Irina Shayk had many competitors as she went for Tom Brady

According to sources, Irina Shayk appears to have won over Tom Brady's heart, despite not being the only model competing for his attention.

At the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick, where the two first met, many of the bride's model friends were vying for Brady's attention, but Shayk managed to stand out from the rest.

A source told Page Six: “All of Madison’s friends are gorgeous models and they were all hitting on Tom, including Irina, but it looks like she scored the touchdown.”

Although there were dating rumors linking Tom Brady to Kim Kardashian after Michael Rubin's Hamptons Fourth of July white party, this is the first public romance for the former quarterback since his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, which ended their 13-year marriage.

Michael Rubin, who is the CEO of Fanatics and hosted the exclusive holiday weekend celebration, denied the Kardashian rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

Brady and Bündchen have three children together: Benjamin, aged 13, and Vivian, aged 10. In addition, Brady has a 15-year-old son named Jack, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Shayk, on the other hand, has a daughter named Lea, who was born in 2017 with her ex-boyfriend, actor Bradley Cooper. The couple split in 2019 after dating for four years.

It's worth noting that Shayk was previously in a relationship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, before they separated in 2015.