Prince William accepts new patronage ahead of US visit

Prince of Wales Prince William has unveiled his new patronage ahead of his US visit in September.



The future king turned to social media and disclosed that he has become patron of a new appeal.

Prince William wrote on Twitter and Instagram, “Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance.

“The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it.”

He further said, “Proud to become Patron of the appeal to create this vital centre, which will educate, inspire and catalyse action to solve this problem.”

The Prince also retweeted Imperial College London’s tweet which reads: “At the Fleming Centre, scientists will work alongside patients, members of the public and policy makers to scope, test and scale solutions, so that antimicrobials can continue to keep the world safe.”

Prince William has accepted the new role ahead of his visit to US.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Express, William has become Patron of The Fleming Centre, a position which holds a special link to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The publication further says new centre will be based at St Mary's Hospital, the hospital where Prince William and his three children were born in.