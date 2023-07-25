Halle Bailey is covered in mud while vacationing in St Lucia

Halle Bailey was seen covered in mud on Monday as she takes some time for a vacation in St Lucia. The Little Mermaid star took to her Instagram to pose in a series of snaps while showing off her toned figure.

She is joined on vacation by her 25-year-old sister and singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey. The young star happily documented her time off for her 6.6 million Instagram followers.

She donned a yellow swimsuit which complemented her skin tone and showed off her midriff with a cutout. In one of the snaps, she can be seen with multiple muddy handprints on her as she puts her arms in the air.

Fans began to demand for Halle to be cast in the next Avatar movie due to how she looked with the mud covering her as one fan wrote: “Oh my gosh put her in an Avatar movie immediately,” while another enthusiastically claimed: “PETITION FOR HALLE TO GET CASTED IN THE NEXT AVATAR MOVIE.”

A third fan claimed that they mistook her for a character in the popular film series. “Thought you was an avatar character for a second.”